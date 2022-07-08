SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Trimmed by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,403 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 6.1% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.