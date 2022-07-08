SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

