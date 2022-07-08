SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Increased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

