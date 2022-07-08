SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 15.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000.
Shares of MDY opened at $424.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.42 and a 200-day moving average of $470.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.