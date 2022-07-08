Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00091813 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00255059 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

