SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Up 5.8%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 51,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 314,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.