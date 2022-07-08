Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.25 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.10.

TSE BTE opened at C$6.07 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Insiders have bought 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289 over the last three months.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

