Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$17.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$11.87 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

