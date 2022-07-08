Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$48.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.07.

TSE TCS opened at C$33.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.74 million and a PE ratio of 122.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.83. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

