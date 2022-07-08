StockNews.com Downgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

