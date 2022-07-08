StockNews.com Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

