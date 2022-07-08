StockNews.com Lowers First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

FRBA stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. First Bank has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

