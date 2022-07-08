StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.
