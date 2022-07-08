StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

