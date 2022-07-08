StockNews.com Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 386.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $474,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.