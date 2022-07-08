StockNews.com Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Buy

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

TRV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 689,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

