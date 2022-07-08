StockNews.com Upgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to “Hold”

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.