StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

