Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

