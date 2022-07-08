Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $414.88 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.66 and a 200 day moving average of $536.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

