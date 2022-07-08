Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

