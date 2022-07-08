Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 53.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.82 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

