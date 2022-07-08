Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.