Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.86. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

