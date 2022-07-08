Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.