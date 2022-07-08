Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,642,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after purchasing an additional 610,905 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 55.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

