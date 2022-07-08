Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 18,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 545,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.