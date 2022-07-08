Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

