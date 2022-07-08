Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $244,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 707.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.