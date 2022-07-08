Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,349 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

