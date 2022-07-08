Strategic Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

