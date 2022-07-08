Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

