Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 225 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $414.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.66 and its 200 day moving average is $536.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

