Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.