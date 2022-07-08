Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 4,746 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

