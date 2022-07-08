Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,654 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 203,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 283,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

