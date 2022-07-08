Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $494.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $403.16 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

