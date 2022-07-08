Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 166,817 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 442.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,817 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 388,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

