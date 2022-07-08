Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,395. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.69 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

