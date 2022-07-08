Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 7.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 357.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $5,849,000.

NYSEARCA:UFEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

