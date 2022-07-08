Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

