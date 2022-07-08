Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

EDV stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $92.83 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

