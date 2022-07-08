Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152,103 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,103 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 141,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

