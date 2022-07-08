Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,026 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $233.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.