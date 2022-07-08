Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

