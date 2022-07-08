Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

