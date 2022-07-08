Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

