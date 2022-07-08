Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 38,708 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

