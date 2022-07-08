Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 17,544 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.