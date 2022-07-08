Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,132 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

