Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

